Billy McCalipWichita Falls - Billy "Bill" Birnell McCalip, born June 10, 1929 to Charlie Edward McCalip and Mary Abshier McCalip in Terral, Oklahoma, and went to be with the Lord July 18, 2020Bill served in the Navy, stationed in Almeda, California where he met the love of his life, Willa Terry. They were married Christmas night, December 25, 1953. Once out of the service, they moved to Wichita Falls, Texas. He and Willa had three children, Evelyn McCalip Hill, Nita McCalip Woodson, and Billy Ray McCalip. Bill worked for Southwest Bell Company for 31 years. He was an avid horseman, very active in the Community, and awarded two distinguished 4-H service awards. Bill co-founded Red River Cutting Horse Association and he and Willa helped establish Cowboy Church of Henrietta. Bill faithfully served his Lord Jesus Christ as Elder, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and Royal Ranger leader.Cutting horses were his passion ! Bill is survived by his wife, Willa Terry McCalip of 66 years, sister Nita Arey, brother Joe Mccalip, 3 married children and their spouses, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.Bill and Willa have horse stables where Bill loved to help his patrons with their horsemanship. He was dearly loved by all who knew him and he constantly worked to help those less fortunate. Clay County and Wichita Falls lost another member of the "greatest generation that ever lived" in the United States.2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing.Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls PO Box 4804 Wichita Falls, TX 76308, Terral Cemetery P.O. Box 14 Tarral, OK 73569, or Henrietta Cowboy Church P.O. Box 181 Henrietta, TX 76365.Funeral Service Monday July 20, 2020, at 10 AM, at the Henrietta Cowboy Church, Henrietta, TX with burial to follow in the Terral Cemetery in Terral Oklahoma. Visitation will be held Sunday from 6-7:30 PM at the Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, TX.For those who cannot make the service it will be live streamed on the Cowboy Church Of Henrietta, TX Facebook page.