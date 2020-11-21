1/1
Billy Penry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Penry

Wichita Falls - Billy L. Penry, 86, of Wichita Falls, TX passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M., Monday November 23, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Chapel. Graveside Service to follow at Crestview Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday November 22, 2020 from 2-4 P.M. at funeral home.

Billy was born on May 28, 1934, in Leggett, Texas to Jesse and Lillie (Bush) Penry. He married the love of his life of 57 years, Elaine Peterson, on July 5, 1963 at Hyde Park Baptist Church in Austin, Texas. They had only one daughter, Julie Allison.

Billy served in the Navy on the Pacific Fleet in Korea for 4 years. He began his career with the Texas Highway Department -Division of Motor Vehicles. He retired in 1988 as a Regional Supervisor. Billy was a member of the Onion Creek Masonic Lodge NO-220, and a resident of the AARP Chapter midtown -3024. Billy was also a member of the Lake Side City Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine Penry; daughter, Julie and husband Doug Allison; 2 granddaughters, Holly Allison and Josie Wheeler.

Preceded in death by parents.

Memorials can be made to Hospice Plus of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Tributes can be made to the family at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved