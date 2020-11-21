Billy Penry
Wichita Falls - Billy L. Penry, 86, of Wichita Falls, TX passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M., Monday November 23, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Chapel. Graveside Service to follow at Crestview Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday November 22, 2020 from 2-4 P.M. at funeral home.
Billy was born on May 28, 1934, in Leggett, Texas to Jesse and Lillie (Bush) Penry. He married the love of his life of 57 years, Elaine Peterson, on July 5, 1963 at Hyde Park Baptist Church in Austin, Texas. They had only one daughter, Julie Allison.
Billy served in the Navy on the Pacific Fleet in Korea for 4 years. He began his career with the Texas Highway Department -Division of Motor Vehicles. He retired in 1988 as a Regional Supervisor. Billy was a member of the Onion Creek Masonic Lodge NO-220, and a resident of the AARP Chapter midtown -3024. Billy was also a member of the Lake Side City Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Penry; daughter, Julie and husband Doug Allison; 2 granddaughters, Holly Allison and Josie Wheeler.
Preceded in death by parents.
Memorials can be made to Hospice Plus of Wichita Falls, Texas.
Tributes can be made to the family at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com