|
|
Billy Ray Moody
Wichita Falls - Billy Ray Moody passed from this life and into the gates of heaven on March 11, 2020, in Wichita Falls. He was 93 years of age.
Billy Ray was born on January 16th, 1927, in Wichita Falls to Sam and Viola Roberson. He married the love of his life, Barbara, on August 11, 1954. They lived their lives and raised their children in Wichita Falls.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army, joining in 1944, and was a Private First Class. He was awarded a Unit Citation and various ribbons for exemplary service. Billy Ray served in the 6th Division of the 63rd Infantry, and served two tours overseas in Manila and Korea.
After his military service, he worked for White's Warehouse for eighteen years, and after retiring from White's he owned and operated Bill Moody Autos until retiring in 2004. Billy Ray was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, and was lovingly called Gramps by his grandchildren. He was gentle and kind hearted, and demonstrated these traits in his love for all animals.
Billy Ray was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Barbara; a baby sister, Madonna Roberson; and a grandson, Andrew Roberts, Jr.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are daughters: Claudia Fleischer and husband Jim; and Teresa Maney and husband Robert, Sr.; grandchildren: Tracie Roberts; Robert Maney, Jr.; Cindy Allison and husband Clent; and Treva Knight and husband J.R.; twelve great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of Billy Ray's life is scheduled for Saturday, March 14th, at 1:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, and visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th, from 6-8 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Interment will follow Saturday's service at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
The family expresses gratitude to the wonderful staff of Hospice of Wichita Falls for their loving care to Billy Ray, and in lieu of flowers, requests memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020