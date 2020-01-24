|
Billy Truette
Wichita Falls - Bill L. Truette, Sr. 87, of Wichita Falls passed from this life peacefully at home and into heaven on January 22, 2020.
Bill was born on January 3, 1933, in Florence, SC, to Jack William Truette and Edna May Lee Truette. He married the love of his life, Mary Frances Bass on October 15, 1950, in Darlington, South Carolina, and this union was blessed with four children: Billy, Barry, Cindy, and Tracy.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a Flight Simulator Instructor, and retired after 26 years. He and his family relocated as necessary, and as faithful as he was to his country, he strived to put God first in his life, with his cherished family close behind. He had a kind and gentle spirit, but also a gift for being direct and assertive at just the right times. He served his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and after his retirement from the USAF became Minister of Music at Eden Hills Baptist Church, where he retired after 23 years of dedicated service.
His lovely wife Mary preceded him in death in 2014, along with his parents, a brother Bobby Honour and a sister Peggy.
Bill is survived by three sons; Billy Truette; Barry Truette and wife Debbie; Tracy Truette and wife Christie; daughter Cindy Sullenger and husband Randy; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and sister, Anne Morris.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. There will be a private family interment and no service. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of WF, PO Box 4804, WF 76308.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020