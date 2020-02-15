Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Henrietta, TX
Billy Wayne Plemons Jr. Obituary
Billy Wayne Plemons, Jr.

Henrietta - Billy Wayne Plemons, Jr., 58, of Breckenridge, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Henrietta, with Rev. Randy Osborn, pastor, officiating. The family requests your presence at the Holman Center at 211 N. Clay Street in Henrietta immediately following the Celebration of Life. Arrangements will be under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Billy was born in Henrietta, Texas on Aril 6, 1961 to Billy Wayne and Edwinna (Deatherage) Plemons. Billy graduated from O.P. Walker High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a proud graduate of LSU where he received his bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering. Billy was employed with Anadarko Petroleum as a Drilling Superintendent, retiring in October of 2019. He was an avid outdoorsman and owned the TNT Ranch outside of Breckinridge, Texas. Billy was a history buff and particularly loved Texas history, Civil War and American Indian history. He was a huge LSU Tiger football fan and recently celebrated their National Championship victory. Above all, Billy was a devoted father and dearly loved his family and friends.

Billy was preceded in death by his father, Billy Wayne Plemons, Sr., and sister, Debbie Plemons.

He is survived by his two sons, Trey Plemons of McKinney, Texas, and Travis Plemons and wife Emily Pool Plemons of Houston, Texas; mother, Edwinna Plemons of Wichita Falls, TX; brother, Rusty Plemons of Breckenridge, Texas; numerous nephews, niece, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be on Monday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Memorials may be made to the Solaris Hospice of your choice.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
