1/1
Billy Wayne "Bill" Rodgers
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Wayne "Bill" Rodgers

Wichita Falls -

Billy Wayne Rodgers, 86, of Wichita Falls passed peacefully from this life and into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 28, 2020.

"Bill" was born in Waurika, Oklahoma, on December 12, 1933, to Elbert and Etta Mae Rodgers. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Donetta Sue Farmer, at Riverview Baptist Church, Oklahoma, on May 17, 1953. They have two children, David and Michele.

After his service in the Army as radio operator in Germany, Bill was self-employed as a wallpaper hanger for over 50 years and was considered by many to be the best in town. He was also the music minister at Sunnyside Baptist Church since the mid 1990's. He also served at Jefferson Street Baptist Church and Western Hills Baptist Church. Bill was also an avid car enthusiast and an active member of the Collector Car Club. He enjoyed lunches with his friend, Jose Calderon, with his favorite waitress, Nev, at Pioneer on Maplewood.

Since retirement, Bill enjoyed meeting his friend, Larry Hardin, at the mall to walk and then on to the Highway Café for coffee, and an occasional trip to Bill's Catfish House.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sue, and one brother, Lavorne "Sonny" Rodgers.

Those remaining to cherish his memory are his son David Rodgers and wife Carla; daughter Michele Biggs and husband Ronnie; grandchildren: Brandy Russell and husband Michael; Bradley Rodgers and wife Stephanie; Amanda Ritchie and husband Justin; Tiffany Seel and husband Shawn; Candace Rodgers; and ten great grandchildren.

A celebration of Bill's life is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3rd, at 10:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2nd, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sunnyside Baptist Church and The Kitchen.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved