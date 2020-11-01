Billy Wayne "Bill" Rodgers
Wichita Falls -
Billy Wayne Rodgers, 86, of Wichita Falls passed peacefully from this life and into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 28, 2020.
"Bill" was born in Waurika, Oklahoma, on December 12, 1933, to Elbert and Etta Mae Rodgers. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Donetta Sue Farmer, at Riverview Baptist Church, Oklahoma, on May 17, 1953. They have two children, David and Michele.
After his service in the Army as radio operator in Germany, Bill was self-employed as a wallpaper hanger for over 50 years and was considered by many to be the best in town. He was also the music minister at Sunnyside Baptist Church since the mid 1990's. He also served at Jefferson Street Baptist Church and Western Hills Baptist Church. Bill was also an avid car enthusiast and an active member of the Collector Car Club. He enjoyed lunches with his friend, Jose Calderon, with his favorite waitress, Nev, at Pioneer on Maplewood.
Since retirement, Bill enjoyed meeting his friend, Larry Hardin, at the mall to walk and then on to the Highway Café for coffee, and an occasional trip to Bill's Catfish House.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sue, and one brother, Lavorne "Sonny" Rodgers.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his son David Rodgers and wife Carla; daughter Michele Biggs and husband Ronnie; grandchildren: Brandy Russell and husband Michael; Bradley Rodgers and wife Stephanie; Amanda Ritchie and husband Justin; Tiffany Seel and husband Shawn; Candace Rodgers; and ten great grandchildren.
A celebration of Bill's life is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3rd, at 10:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2nd, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sunnyside Baptist Church and The Kitchen.
