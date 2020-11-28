Billye J. Kinney HamiltonBillye J. Kinney was born to the union of Mr. Gaines Kinney and Mayliza Hill on April 25, 1936 in Calvert, Texas. She slipped away to be with the Lord on November 22, 2020. Billie was a faithful member of St. John Baptist Church for over fifty years until her health began to fade but not her faith.She was preceded in death by her parent, eight of her siblings and her son, Randolph Hamilton.She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Marvin (Gia) of Lubbock, Texas, Kenneth (Cathy) of Wichita Falls, Texas and Hope Hamilton of Wichita Falls, Texas; her baby sister, Mary Hutchinson of Grand Prairie, Texas. She was a faithful wife and a loyal friend to the end to Mr. Eli Hamilton. She will be missed greatly by her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were her world and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The services were held on Saturday, November 28. Services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church with Rev. Charlie Cade, Officiant and Rev. Billy R. Delaney, Eulogist. The services are under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at Wells Chapel, 811 Woods Street from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Burial at Lakeview Cemetery.