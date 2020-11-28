1/1
Billye J. Kinney Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billye J. Kinney Hamilton

Billye J. Kinney was born to the union of Mr. Gaines Kinney and Mayliza Hill on April 25, 1936 in Calvert, Texas. She slipped away to be with the Lord on November 22, 2020. Billie was a faithful member of St. John Baptist Church for over fifty years until her health began to fade but not her faith.

She was preceded in death by her parent, eight of her siblings and her son, Randolph Hamilton.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Marvin (Gia) of Lubbock, Texas, Kenneth (Cathy) of Wichita Falls, Texas and Hope Hamilton of Wichita Falls, Texas; her baby sister, Mary Hutchinson of Grand Prairie, Texas. She was a faithful wife and a loyal friend to the end to Mr. Eli Hamilton. She will be missed greatly by her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were her world and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The services were held on Saturday, November 28. Services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church with Rev. Charlie Cade, Officiant and Rev. Billy R. Delaney, Eulogist. The services are under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at Wells Chapel, 811 Woods Street from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Burial at Lakeview Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Chapel
811 Woods Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved