Billye Louise Shook
Iowa Park - Billye Louise (Henderson) Shook, 82, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the pavilion at Highland Cemetery.
Billye was born June 19, 1938 in Alvord, Texas to Grady and Nancy (Nunnley) Henderson. She married the love of her life, Arlen Shook, on June 7, 1956 in Iowa Park. Billye was a 1955 graduate of Iowa Park High School after transferring from the Valley View Schools. She worked for 17 years for State National Bank of Texas and Pilgrim Bank, and then for Mercury Savings in Wichita Falls. Billye enjoyed crafting, knitting, and painting.
Billye was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Junior Henderson; and sister, Patsy Russell.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Arlen Shook; two sons, Ricky Shook and his wife, Pam; Craig Shook and his wife, Diane, all of Iowa Park; five grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Sam Henderson and wife, Mona of Iowa Park; sister, Virginia Catlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com
