Bob G. Winkler
Lakeside City - Bobby G. "Bob" Winkler, 83, of Lakeside City, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Waurika Cemetery in Waurika, Oklahoma with Pastor Richard Rust of Faith Freewill Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Bob was born on September 10, 1936 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma to the late Bert and Lillian Beatrice (Raley) Winkler. On December 2, 1961, he married Thelma Karen Sloan. He worked for Coors Golden Distributing for 28 ½ years, and later went on to own and operate several grocery stores including Bluebonnet Grocery Store for many years. Bob enjoyed being involved with his community and enjoyed helping others. He was an avid hunter, and loved being outdoors, and working in the yard. He was a hard worker, and an amazing husband, dad, papa, brother and friend.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Winkler; and his grandson, Brent Winkler.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Thelma Winkler; his son, Wayne Winkler and wife Carolyn; his daughter, Rhonda Blevins and husband Steve; his sisters and brothers, Jo Perkins, Jerry Winkler and wife Carolyn, Rickey Winkler and wife Ginger, and Brenda Hawkins; his grandchildren, Ricky, Lynda, Stephanie, and Taylor; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; along with several great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 27, 2019