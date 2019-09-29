|
Bob Gerald Byrd
Wichita Falls - Bob Gerald Byrd, 81, of Wichita Falls, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Western Hills Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Allen, and Pastor Lee Ackley, officiating. Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Ralls Cemetery in Ralls, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Olden Everett Byrd, Sr. and Mary Evelyn (Martin) Byrd, Bob was born on June 27, 1938 in Spur, Texas. On October 26, 1974, he married Shirley Marie Fudge. Throughout the years, Bob owned and operated many septic businesses, most recently, Bob's Septic Maintenance Service. He was a member of Western Hills Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was active in many ways. Bob enjoyed going fishing, was an avid hunter, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his five siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife 45 years, Shirley Byrd; his daughter, Cinda Beth Grantham Andrews and husband Steven John Andrews; his son, John Clinton Grantham and husband D.J. Dana Lyons; two grandchildren, Cynthia Brooke Andrews, and Michael John Andrews; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Bob to Western Hills Baptist Church, 5107 Ridgecrest Dr, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 29, 2019