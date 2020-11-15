1/1
Bobbie L. Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie L. Wright

Wichita Falls - Bobbie L. Wright , 83 of Iowa Park Texas, passed away on Nov. 13th, 2020 peacefully at his home, with family at his side.

Bob was born in Cedartown Ga. To Gordon and Laura Wright.

Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Della along with his sons Robert (Stacy), James (Mersadies) and grandsons Josh (Kelsey), Hayden (Chelsea) and Colton and Conner Wright; Brother Tommy Wright of Dallas Texas.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Billy and Benny.

Bob served in the U. S. Air Force, retiring after 26 years of service to his country. He was with Civil Service at SAFB for 15 years. Bob was a Viet Nam veteran, serving at Pleika, Viet Nam.

Bob was a member of the City View Baptist Church.

Bob graduated from Culver-Stockman College in Canton, Missouri in 1974.

Bob loved playing golf and had made 2 holes-in-one. He liked to tease his sons about this.

A private family graveside service will be held at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor John Otley officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls on Johnson Road.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved