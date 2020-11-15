Bobbie L. WrightWichita Falls - Bobbie L. Wright , 83 of Iowa Park Texas, passed away on Nov. 13th, 2020 peacefully at his home, with family at his side.Bob was born in Cedartown Ga. To Gordon and Laura Wright.Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Della along with his sons Robert (Stacy), James (Mersadies) and grandsons Josh (Kelsey), Hayden (Chelsea) and Colton and Conner Wright; Brother Tommy Wright of Dallas Texas.Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Billy and Benny.Bob served in the U. S. Air Force, retiring after 26 years of service to his country. He was with Civil Service at SAFB for 15 years. Bob was a Viet Nam veteran, serving at Pleika, Viet Nam.Bob was a member of the City View Baptist Church.Bob graduated from Culver-Stockman College in Canton, Missouri in 1974.Bob loved playing golf and had made 2 holes-in-one. He liked to tease his sons about this.A private family graveside service will be held at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor John Otley officiating.In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls on Johnson Road.