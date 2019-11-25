Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
For more information about
Bobbie Horton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Riverside Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Lee Boyd Horton


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Lee Boyd Horton Obituary
Bobbie Lee Boyd Horton

Wichita Falls - Bobbie Lee Boyd Horton, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 25, 2019.

The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Chaplain Justin Cardwell, officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Bobbie was born in Cleburne, Texas on August 21, 1931 to Ola Jewell Trollinder and Fritz Carrol Boyd. She graduated from Wichita Falls Old High School in 1949. Bobbie worked alongside her mother at Ponds Laundry, Kress' 5 & 10 cent store, and at Perkins and Timberlake Department Store. She later worked as an apartment manager for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne K. Horton; her son, Roy Horton; three grandchildren, Jason and Renee Horton and Pamela Duvall Mayo; and five siblings, Harold, Fred, Hazel, Winnie, and Billie.

She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Horton and wife Debbie of Ft. Worth, and Ron Horton and wife Cruz of Wichita Falls; her grandchildren, Stephanie and husband Jimmy Wilson, Michael and Nicole Horton, and Kimberly Horton; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -