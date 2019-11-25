|
Bobbie Lee Boyd Horton
Wichita Falls - Bobbie Lee Boyd Horton, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 25, 2019.
The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Chaplain Justin Cardwell, officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Bobbie was born in Cleburne, Texas on August 21, 1931 to Ola Jewell Trollinder and Fritz Carrol Boyd. She graduated from Wichita Falls Old High School in 1949. Bobbie worked alongside her mother at Ponds Laundry, Kress' 5 & 10 cent store, and at Perkins and Timberlake Department Store. She later worked as an apartment manager for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne K. Horton; her son, Roy Horton; three grandchildren, Jason and Renee Horton and Pamela Duvall Mayo; and five siblings, Harold, Fred, Hazel, Winnie, and Billie.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Horton and wife Debbie of Ft. Worth, and Ron Horton and wife Cruz of Wichita Falls; her grandchildren, Stephanie and husband Jimmy Wilson, Michael and Nicole Horton, and Kimberly Horton; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019