Bobbie (Dugger) Wilson
Henrietta - Bobbie (Dugger) Wilson, 90, of Henrietta, TX, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Bobbie was born on September 13, 1929, in Bluegrove, TX, to Doug and Idylee (Childs) Dugger. She married Graham Wilson of Deer Creek, TX, on June 20, 1948, in Bluegrove. They were married for 68 years. Bobbie was a 1948 graduate of Midway High School, a member of the First Baptist Church of Henrietta and a lifetime member of the Junior Delphians.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Graham, and sister Genevieve (Dugger) Kelley of Henrietta.
Survivors include: 2 daughters, Susan Horn of Henrietta and Karen McCluer and husband Tommy of Basehor, KS; 4 grandchildren, Aaron Horn and wife Shasta of Halstead, KS, Emily (Horn) Fletcher and husband JR of Richardson, TX, Amy (McCluer) Gustin and husband Chad of Lawrence, KS, and Kristy McCluer of Raytown, MO; 4 great grandchildren, Tyner Horn, Emma Edwards, Ace Gustin and Elle Gustin; 2 sisters, Mary Jean (Dugger) Fleming of Tyler, TX and Lea Ann (Dugger) Greer and husband David of Henrietta; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Wichita Falls, PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, TX 76308; Clay County Memorial Hospital, 310 West South St., Henrietta, TX 76365; or Hope Cemetery, PO Box 409, Henrietta, TX 76365.
The family would like to thank the staff of Grace Care Center of Henrietta and Hospice of Wichita Falls for their love, compassion and support.
Published in The Times Record News from May 1 to May 3, 2020