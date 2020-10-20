1/1
Bobby Ford
Bobby Ford

Bowie - Bobby Lee Ford, 88 of Bowie, TX, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Azle, TX.

Graveside services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23rd, at the Joy Cemetery in Clay County, TX, with Rex Cobb officiating.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 22nd, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.

Bobby was born April 5, 1932 in Newport, TX to Virgil and Addie (Sexton) Ford. On August 10th, 1979 he married Rhonda Duncan in Ryan, OK. Bobby was a hard worker, he worked for Bennett Oil & Gas for many years. He enjoyed working on lawn mowers and going to church. Bobby will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he loved his family dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Teresa Quillen, brothers Bud Ford and Billy Ford, and sister Helen Horn.

Bobby is survived by his wife Rhonda Ford of Bowie; sons Kenneth Ford and wife Tracey of Bellevue, TX and David Ford and wife Holly of Bowie; daughters Clarissa Fletcher and husband Norm of Azle and Amie Mankhambira and husband Duncan of Saginaw, TX; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Wanda Uncel of Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.




Published in Times Record News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
