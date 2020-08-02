1/
Bobby Hale
{ "" }
Bobby Hale

Temple, OK - Funeral Service at First Baptist Church, Temple, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Bruce Humphries Officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple with burial in the Temple Cemetery.

Bobby Verne Hale was born to Herman Aden and Ruby Louisa (Stewart) Hale on September 15, 1931 in the Taylor Store Community of Cotton County, OK and departed this life in Temple, OK on July 31, 2020 at age 88.




Published in Times Record News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
