Bobby Joe Ayala
Wichita Falls - On June 6, 2019 Bobby Joe Ayala, 46, was called home. He was born May 17, 1973 in Wichita Falls to Paulina Sanchez and Joe Cortez, Sr. Bobby Joe graduated from Hirschi High School in 1991 and then served in the Marines. He married Tiffany Rodriquez on May 15, 2015 in Arlington, TX.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Paulina Sanchez, his grandparents; Martha Sanchez Garcia, Vicente "Ben" Garcia and his brother; Joe Cortez, Jr.
Bobby Joe leaves to cherish his memory, his wife; Tiffany Ayala, nine children; Jacob Alfaro and wife Christina, Victor Garza and wife Christy, Joshua Garza, Angelo Mincey, Brealena Hernandez and fiancé Joe, Madilynne Ayala, Gabriella, Natalie and Anthony Ayala. Five sisters; Sherry Ayala, Alma Ayala and husband Robert, Angela Caram, Star Hernandez and Martha Mata Garcia. Three brothers; Gilbert Ayala and wife Lety, Ralph David and wife Heather, and Lonny Giddings and wife Crystal. Five grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services: 1 PM Thursday at House of Empowerment Church, 511 Mississippi St.
Wichita Falls, Pastor John McGee, officiant.
Candlelight Vigil: 7 PM Wednesday at the Church.
Family Gathering at Scotland Park immediately following the funeral.
Services By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on June 12, 2019