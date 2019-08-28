Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Bobby Sanders
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Joe Sanders


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Joe Sanders Obituary
Bobby Joe Sanders

Ponder - Bobby Joe Sanders 82 of Ponder passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Medical City Denton. He was born in Deer Creek, Texas to Glenn Woodrow and Edith Jewell (Veal) Sanders on August 2, 1937. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a retired Truck Driver.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors, Rev. Tony Rogers will officiate.

He is survived by daughters, Jane Sanders-Reed and husband Steve of Bellevue, Regina Sanders-Hand and husband Rex of Deer Creek, sons, Bobby Joe Sanders Jr. and companion Cami of Archer City, Bradley Jowers and fiance Anni Lu of Carrollton, brother, Ronnie Sanders of Haslett, grandchildren, Melissa Anderson and Carrie Tanner, Marty, Katherine, Kassidy, Bonner, Hadley and Blue Hand, great grandchildren, Logan Reed, Jesse Medina, Eli and Emily Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Benny Sanders.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now