|
|
Bobby Joe Sanders
Ponder - Bobby Joe Sanders 82 of Ponder passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Medical City Denton. He was born in Deer Creek, Texas to Glenn Woodrow and Edith Jewell (Veal) Sanders on August 2, 1937. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a retired Truck Driver.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors, Rev. Tony Rogers will officiate.
He is survived by daughters, Jane Sanders-Reed and husband Steve of Bellevue, Regina Sanders-Hand and husband Rex of Deer Creek, sons, Bobby Joe Sanders Jr. and companion Cami of Archer City, Bradley Jowers and fiance Anni Lu of Carrollton, brother, Ronnie Sanders of Haslett, grandchildren, Melissa Anderson and Carrie Tanner, Marty, Katherine, Kassidy, Bonner, Hadley and Blue Hand, great grandchildren, Logan Reed, Jesse Medina, Eli and Emily Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Benny Sanders.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 28, 2019