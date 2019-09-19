|
Bobby Ketchum
Iowa Park, Texas - God saw the road getting rough, the hills were hard to climb. He gently closed those loving eyes and whispered "Peace be thine."
Bobby Ketchum, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Wichita Falls Hospice after his second battle with cancer.
Bob was born on April 30, 1946 to Howard and Nellie Ketchum of Iowa Park, Texas, who proceed him in death.
Bob grew up in Iowa Park and moved to Arkansas in 1961 to begin his Sophomore year in High school. He played football and ran track while attending high school. Bob graduated from Gravette High School in 1964. Bob joined the United States Army and proudly served his country for four years, which included 13 months oversees during Vietnam. He was a rifleman and door gunner on a Huey with the 1st infantry division at Di An.
Bob married Rita Ketchum on July 31, 1964 and they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year. They had two children, Brad of Santa Fe, TX and Rebecca of Denver, CO. Bob also leaves behind two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Peyton.
Bob loved to play music, sing and attend music festivals. He enjoyed reading and never missed an opportunity to watch the Dallas Cowboys or the Arkansas Razorbacks. He created woodworking pieces by adding his own style of painting and using different materials. He sold them under the name BK primitives in Fredericksburg, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Wichita Falls Hospice.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 19, 2019