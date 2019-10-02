|
Bobby King Self
Wichita Falls - Bobby King Self, 89, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 5:30 pm until 6:30pm on Wednesday, October 2nd 2019 at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 3rd at Faith Village Church of Christ with Victor Self officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Ada Nancy (King) and Robert Clark Self, Bobby was born on April 17, 1930, in Olney, Texas. He graduated from Olney High School and then proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951 until 1953. Bobby met Sarah Cantrell in Sanderson, Texas, where they were married on December 13, 1953. He worked as a Switchman for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for 43 years. He was also a member of the Pioneers of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. Bobby was a member of the Faith Village Church of Christ for 63 years where he served as Deacon for 25 of those years.
Along with his parents, Bobby was also preceded in death by his oldest son, Mark King Self, and a brother, Don Self.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years and 9 months, Sarah Self; daughter Michelle Marie Schnaithman and husband, Chris of Plano, TX; son, Phillip Don Self of Weatherford, TX; granddaughters, Erica A. Ray of McKinney; and Miranda M. Guadamuz and husband, Josh of Keene, TX; grandsons, Sammy C. Ray II of Lubbock, TX; Mark Barrett Self and wife Jess of Tampa, FL; Matthew Ryan Self of Burleson, TX; Brian S. Schnaithman of San Diego, CA.
He had 8 great grandchildren, Dominic Johnson, Haleigh Self, Hayden Guadamuz, Lincoln Johnson, Mikayla Guadamuz, Hunter Self, and Skylar Ray.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM-236, Portales, NM 88130.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 2, 2019