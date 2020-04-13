Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Bobby L. Holladay


1936 - 2020
Bobby L. Holladay Obituary
Bobby L. Holladay

Wichita Falls - Bobby L. Holladay, 83, of Wichita Falls, went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Services are private. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Bobby was born on October 11, 1936 in Savannah, Georgia to Robert Leonard and Georgia Wood Holladay. He married Delta Ann Skipper on January 10, 1961 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Airforce for 21 years and later worked for many years at the Wichita Falls Times and Record News as a circulation supervisor. He loved fishing, camping, nascar racing, his family and serving at First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Georgia Holladay.

Survivors include his wife: Delta Ann Holladay of Wichita Falls; children: Teresa Gauthier of Lewisville, Texas, Debra Kelley and husband David of Wichita Falls, and Brenda Hill and husband Matt of Denton; and his grandchildren: Melissa Gauthier, Keith Gauthier, Taylor Kelley, Payton Kelley, Aaron Hill and wife Marlee, Gordon Hill, and Cadon Hill.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Bobby's memory be given to First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls.

The service will be streamed live on Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
