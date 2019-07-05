|
Bobby Ray Oliver, Sr.
Wichita Falls - Services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at 1:00 PM with Rev. Bobby Wade and under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Viewing Friday, February 5, 2019 at Wells Chapel, 811 Woods from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Bobby Ray Oliver Sr. was born on October 12, 1939, to Harvey Allen Oliver and Mary Jane Franklin Oliver. Although he maintained a slim physique, "Big Bobby" was a power house. "Without labor, nothing prospers," as Sophocles said. Bobby retired from Flake Industrial Services after forty-four years of employment.
Bobby witnessed a timeline of historic events and often shared stories of his life and struggles and of those around him. His mantra was the chorus to one of Sam Cooke's greatest compositions - the anthem for the Civil Rights Movement. "It's Been A Long, A Long Time Coming But I Know A Change Gone Come."
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Mary Oliver; brothers Harvey and Charles Oliver; and first wife, Beryle Tucker Oliver, with whom he shared a child.
Bobby leaves his legacy to five children, Don Brown, Janet Brown, Renea Oliver Armstrong, Valerie Oliver Newbill and Bobby Ray Oliver, II; sixteen grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Witherspoon and Glenda Jones; and brother Mike Oliver; He is also survived by Pauline Navarro Oliver, former wife and mother of two of his children. He leaves life partner Elizabeth "Callie" Wisdom; numerous great-grand and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends to honor his memory.
Published in The Times Record News on July 5, 2019