Wells Funeral Home
909 Harding St
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 766-2921
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wells Chapel
811 Woods
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Bobby Ray Oliver Sr.


1939 - 2019
Bobby Ray Oliver Sr. Obituary
Bobby Ray Oliver, Sr.

Wichita Falls - Services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at 1:00 PM with Rev. Bobby Wade and under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Viewing Friday, February 5, 2019 at Wells Chapel, 811 Woods from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Bobby Ray Oliver Sr. was born on October 12, 1939, to Harvey Allen Oliver and Mary Jane Franklin Oliver. Although he maintained a slim physique, "Big Bobby" was a power house. "Without labor, nothing prospers," as Sophocles said. Bobby retired from Flake Industrial Services after forty-four years of employment.

Bobby witnessed a timeline of historic events and often shared stories of his life and struggles and of those around him. His mantra was the chorus to one of Sam Cooke's greatest compositions - the anthem for the Civil Rights Movement. "It's Been A Long, A Long Time Coming But I Know A Change Gone Come."

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Mary Oliver; brothers Harvey and Charles Oliver; and first wife, Beryle Tucker Oliver, with whom he shared a child.

Bobby leaves his legacy to five children, Don Brown, Janet Brown, Renea Oliver Armstrong, Valerie Oliver Newbill and Bobby Ray Oliver, II; sixteen grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Witherspoon and Glenda Jones; and brother Mike Oliver; He is also survived by Pauline Navarro Oliver, former wife and mother of two of his children. He leaves life partner Elizabeth "Callie" Wisdom; numerous great-grand and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends to honor his memory.
Published in The Times Record News on July 5, 2019
