1/1
Bobby Reed
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Reed

Burkburnett - Bobby Lee Reed, 85, of Burkburnett, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Pavilion at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Bobby was born on August 10, 1935 in Prague, Oklahoma to the late Lewis and Lola (Mitchell) Reed. In 1955 he went to work at PPG in Henryetta, Oklahoma and retired 44 years later in 1999 from PPG in Wichita Falls. Bobby was a hard-working man, and never met a stranger. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, he loved his animals, enjoyed working on cars, and most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Earlene Reed; and his brother, Charles Reed.

He is survived by his son, Jodi Reed and wife Cara of Burkburnett; his daughter, Joni Rivers and husband Jerry of Burkburnett; his grandchildren, Danny Rivers of Burkburnett, Dusty Rivers and wife Erin of Southaven, Mississippi, Trent Reed of Denton, Grant Reed of Wichita Falls, and Deanna Erskine and husband Michael of Burkburnett; his great-grandchildren, Kolter Rivers, Jacob Rivers, Kirsten Nunez, Gavin Reed, and Kaden, Audrey, and Paige Erskine; his sister-in-law, Sue Lindenborn and husband Chuck of Burkburnett; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com.





Published in Times Record News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home - Burkburnett
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved