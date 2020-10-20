Bobby Reed
Burkburnett - Bobby Lee Reed, 85, of Burkburnett, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Pavilion at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Bobby was born on August 10, 1935 in Prague, Oklahoma to the late Lewis and Lola (Mitchell) Reed. In 1955 he went to work at PPG in Henryetta, Oklahoma and retired 44 years later in 1999 from PPG in Wichita Falls. Bobby was a hard-working man, and never met a stranger. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, he loved his animals, enjoyed working on cars, and most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Earlene Reed; and his brother, Charles Reed.
He is survived by his son, Jodi Reed and wife Cara of Burkburnett; his daughter, Joni Rivers and husband Jerry of Burkburnett; his grandchildren, Danny Rivers of Burkburnett, Dusty Rivers and wife Erin of Southaven, Mississippi, Trent Reed of Denton, Grant Reed of Wichita Falls, and Deanna Erskine and husband Michael of Burkburnett; his great-grandchildren, Kolter Rivers, Jacob Rivers, Kirsten Nunez, Gavin Reed, and Kaden, Audrey, and Paige Erskine; his sister-in-law, Sue Lindenborn and husband Chuck of Burkburnett; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
