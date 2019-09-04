Services
Archer Funeral Home
111 N Cedar St
Seymour, TX 76380
(940) 888-2636
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Bobbye Moorhouse Obituary
Bobbye Moorhouse

Seymour - Bobbye Moorhouse, 86 of Seymour, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in Seymour.

Services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ryan Ford officiating. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.

Bobbye was born March 13, 1933 in Knox County to Chester and Pauline Parks Mobley. She was a graduate of Seymour High School and attended Texas Tech University. Bobbye married David Moorhouse in 1951. She worked as a secretary for Dr. Randal for many years, the City of Seymour and Seymour Medical Leasing. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Bobbye was preceded in death by her husband, David on January 8, 2004; her parents, Chester and Pauline Mobley; 2 brothers, Don Mobley and Owen Mobley; an infant sister, Mary Francis Mobley and a great grandson, Mason Herring.

She is survived by a daughter, Dee Ann and Mark Davis of Seymour; 3 sons, Mike and Debbie Moorhouse of Benjamin, Steve and Theresa Moorhouse of Lubbock and Rick and Sandra Moorhouse of Lake Kemp; 2 sisters, Peggy Clark of Lubbock and Paula Holder of Allen; 11 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 7:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 4, 2019
