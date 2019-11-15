|
|
Bonnie J. Conner, 90, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Jacksboro, Texas. She was born on June 28, 1929, in Cone, Texas to Sterling Avants and Emma Denning Avants. On May 14, 1947 she married Charles Hulen Conner. They were married until his passing in January 2001. Bonnie was a member of the Post Oak Baptist Church where she was also the treasurer for many years. Being a homemaker most of her life, she loved to cook and care for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Hulen Conner, siblings Essie Eubank, Harold Avants, Grandy Avants, and Owen Avants. Bonnie is survived today by her son Gary Ray Conner and wife Nancy; grandchildren, Stephen Conner and wife Jennifer and Stephanie Smith and husband Shaun; great grandchildren, Rayann Conner, Hannah Conner, Audrey Smith, and Ian Smith. Funeral services were held 2PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Post Oak Baptist Church. Burial followed at Post Oak Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Post Cemetery Association 22629 FM 2127, Bowie, Texas 76230. Or First Baptist Church of Post Oak 2959 Puddin Valley Road, Bowie, Texas 76230.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019