Bonnie Joyce Lynch
Wichita Falls - Bonnie Joyce Lynch, 91, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 2nd at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 3rd at Heritage Church with Pastor Ron Barnard officiating. Interment will follow at Wilbarger Memorial Park in Vernon, Texas, under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Mary Lee (Gregg) and Lexie Harvey McGaughey, Bonnie was born on May 12, 1929, in Alvord, Texas. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1947. Bonnie was a very kind and outgoing personality and had a genuine love for people that led her to excel in retail sales for many years. She was active in church her entire life. She is remembered by family and friends alike for her amazing culinary skills and took great pleasure in serving her loved ones some of the best brisket in Texas. She was also known as a pretty spiffy dresser.
Along with her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her brothers Weldon McGaughey and Wilmon McGaughey and her sister Willie Mae Helms; granddaughter Crystal Johnson and great grandson Gage Johnson.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth Lynch; sons Bruce Boyd and wife Jeanie and Terry Boyd and wife Sandy; stepchildren Glenda Johnson and husband Larry, David Lynch and Vicki Lynch and Marva Butler and husband Paul; grandchildren Daniel Boyd and wife Kristy, Gabe Boyd and wife Emily, and Blake Boyd and wife Caroline; step grandchildren Bobby Johnson and wife Joy, Larry Johnson and wife Angela, Lori McGuire and husband Scott, Caylin Smith and husband Michael, Davia Huber and husband Mark and Zach Butler and wife Kristina. Bonnie is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends that she dearly loved.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
.