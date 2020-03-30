|
|
Brandi Stewart
Wichita Falls - Brandi Andrea Stewart age 44, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Brandi was born on November 17, 1975 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Leslie "Woody" and Traudie Stewart.
She graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1993 and Midwestern State University in 1999. Brandi previously worked with troubled youth both in Wichita Falls and Fort Worth, Texas.
Brandi is survived by: her parents; Leslie and Traudie Stewart, one sister; Rena Stewart-Bracks, her niece; Zoey Stewart and a host of other relatives. Brandi's "Special Love" was her beloved dog "Boss".
Brandi was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; Ernest and Mary Stewart, her maternal grandparents; Hardy and Serena Cofield and her aunt; Mary Parker.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Promise and Encompass Rehabilitation Centers, United Regional Hospital Staff, Wichita Falls Kidney Dialysis Center, Hospice of Wichita Falls, family and friends.
At Brandi's request no formal services will be held.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to P.E.T.S., Hospice of Wichita Falls or Meals on Wheels.
Arrangements By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020