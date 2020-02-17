|
Brandon Wayne Hilbers
Wichita Falls, Texas - Brandon Wayne Hilbers passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020 at the age of 33 after a heroic battle with cancer. He had a passion for life.
Brandon was born January 25, 1987 in Henrietta, Texas. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard for eight years. His military service included a tour in Iraq. On May 11, 2019 he married his long-time sweetheart Jillian Farrell. Brandon was a loving husband and friend. There was never a dull moment in the Hilbers' home. Brandon was a Lieutenant on the Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department and was deeply involved in their service to the community. Brandon had a passion for helping others any way he could whether it be family, friends, or strangers. He was known for having a positive, upbeat personality in every situation. He truly enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting with his friends and the special relationship they all shared.
Brandon was preceded in death by his father Steven Hilbers and his grandfather Thomas Caldwell. Brandon is survived by his wife, Jillian Hilbers; his mother, Virginia Cole and Step-Father, Alan Cole of Gatesville, Texas; Step-Mother, Veda Hilbers of Seymour, Texas; sister, Marlena Sutter and husband David Sutter of Gatesville, TX; brothers, AJ and wife, Delaney Hilbers , and Matthew Hilbers of Seymour, Texas; grandparents, Bernard and Betty Hilbers of Scotland, TX and Linda Caldwell.
A Memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Anchor Baptist Church, 4298 Armory Road, Wichita Falls, with Pastor Charles M. Bartlett officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 2511, Wichita Falls, TX 76307.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020