Brea Little Moore
Iowa Park, TX
Brea Little Moore, 28, of Iowa Park, passed away peacefully Sunday at her home. She is remembered for her big smile, kind heart, easy laughter, and love of her family and friends.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Grace Church with Reggie Coe officiating. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 5, at Lunn's Funeral Home. Burial will be at Crestview Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Brea was born to John and Lisa Talley Little on July 11, 1990 entering the world just eight minutes after her twin brother, Brayden. She graduated from Holliday High School in 2009 and from Midwestern State University in 2013. On September 30, 2017, she married Justin Moore in Ruidoso, New Mexico.
Her childhood was spent with family and friends at Lake Kemp each summer. Days filled with boat rides and mule rides, laying out in the sun and laughing. Each winter, she joined her family with friends to go snow skiing. More laughter and joy in every trip. Her high school days were filled with friends and volleyball. Great memories were created traveling with her volleyball club. More trips, fun times with friends and laughter followed through high school and college. Everyone who knew her knew that real passion was shopping and spending time at a good day spa.
A cancer diagnosis just days after her college graduation did little to slow her down. She continued her travels and loved hosting friends for cookouts. She loved the time she spent with her nieces and nephew at the park, at dance recitals and jumping on the trampoline. She and her husband, Justin, loved their trips to Ruidoso with their friends. While the guys played golf, Brea was quick to find a spa to pamper herself.
Brea joined the staff at Holliday ISD as a special education aide for middle school and high school students in 2013. The Holliday students and staff were among her greatest prayer warriors and supporters throughout her battle with cancer.
Brea's journey through life was made all the more special by the support of her friends and the community. Her best friend, Shelby Donart Hernandez, gave so much of herself in Brea's final years. Her and Justin's friends continued hosting cookouts at her house when the time was short. There was overwhelming support by the community for her, her husband and family during her battle.
She was reunited with her her father, John Little, who preceded her in death by only nine weeks. She is also preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Lurline Little and Don Talley, her uncles, Tommy Little and Jim Brown, her aunt, Phyllis Little and a cousin, Talley McClung.
She is survived by her husband, Justin Moore, of Iowa Park, her mother, Lisa Little of Lakeside City, brothers, Coleton and wife, Sarah of Holliday; and Brayden and wife, Brittany of Lakeside City, nieces, Quinn, Kendall, and Ryan Grace Little, and nephew, Quaid Little, her grandmother, Janett Talley of Wichita Falls. Also, by her mother and father-in-law, Missy Wheeler, and John Lynn, of Iowa Park, and grandparents-in-law, Al and Dixie Wheeler of Lake Kickapoo. Her uncles, David Little and Cary Little and his wife,Tracy, all of Wichita Falls, aunts, Cynthia Rich and husband, Jack of Buffalo, New York, Shirleen Brown of Burkburnett, Ellen Lawson of Throckmorton, Barbara Little of Wichita Falls, Bridget Rogers and her husband, Kevin, of Highland Village and Rhonda McClung and her husband, Hank of Wichita Falls and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Brea Little Moore Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, 2405 Kell Blvd, Ste. 100, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 5, 2019