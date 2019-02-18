Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Brenda Hargrove
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel
Brenda Gayle Hargrove died peacefully on Friday morning, February 15, 2019, in Whitesboro, Texas.

She lived a beautiful life, had a strong will to live, and had a deep love for her husband and family. She was an awesome cook, and depended on her cast iron skillet for those delicious meals she served. She had beautiful auburn hair, and had a passion for caring for her flowers and tending her vegetable garden. She enjoyed garage sales, loved Chihuahuas, and was known for taking in pets that needed her care and attention.

Brenda was born on August 11, 1947, in Ohio to Theodore Canterbery and Ruth Hulsey Canterbery Reynolds. She retired in 1993 from a long career as a healthcare provider in local nursing facilities.

She married Kenneth Hargrove on September 30, 1992.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael James Johnson in 1993, her parents, one brother and two sisters.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband Kenneth, her children, Sheri Lynn Johnson and husband Glenn; Gary Johnson and wife Julie; Suella Parker and husband Darryl; Ronnie Hargrove and wife Madori; sisters, Janet Burton, Nancy Cundieff and Pat Price, and brothers George Canterbery and Winston Canterbery; grandchildren Courtney West, Brittany Caraway, Gary Michael Caraway, Makayla Johnson, Micheal Johnson, Addison Baird; and great grandchildren, Lindy, Aiden, Hannah, Bacilia, Hadley and Harper.

Funeral service is scheduled on Tuesday, February 19th at 1:00 in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 18, 2019
