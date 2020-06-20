Brenda Gregory Wood
Burkburnett - Brenda Gregory Wood, 70, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 6:30 and 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Lawson, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Brenda was born on August 27, 1949 in Winnfield, Louisiana to the late Alon Gregory and Myrtle Creel Gregory. She served our county proudly in the United States Air Force. During this time, Brenda met the love of her life, Lee Wood, Jr. They married on July 25, 1969. Brenda graduated from Midwestern State University in 1998. She enjoyed therapeutic coloring, traveling, going on cruises, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Lee Wood, Jr. of Burkburnett; three sons, Lenny Wood and wife Tamera of Midland, Graham Wood and wife Jennifer of Iowa Park, and Ben Wood and wife Shelah of Lubbock; her sister, Ella Johnson of Glenmora, Louisiana; and her grandchildren, Lorrie, Tyler, Logan, Houston, C.J., Caitlyn, Jake, Berkley, Kaylee, Brylee, and Charlie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Brenda to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
