Brenda Hursh Gribble
Wichita Falls - Brenda Hursh Gribble, 63, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Dr. Isaac Butterworth officiating.
A private burial will take place after the service at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-7 P.M. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Lunn's.
Brenda was a devoted servant of Jesus Christ. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and helped prepare Communion for the congregation. She worked over 18 years at The Learning Center Preschool as the Assistant Director. She enjoyed helping children flourish their relationships with Jesus Christ and her daily chats with the teachers in the office. She was a constant companion to so many, always lending an encouraging word and ear to those that needed it. Her positive outlook and sparkle in her blue eyes let everyone know that everything was "all good". She enjoyed traveling with friends and family to the beach. Most of all, Brenda loved her family. They were always her number one priority and she treasured being "Boo" to her grandson, Carter Paul.
Brenda was born on January 16, 1956 to William and Tola Hursh in Wichita Falls. She was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School and Midwestern State University. Brenda married Paul Gribble on May 29, 1982 and they had two daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul and her father, Bill Hursh. A beautiful reunion was had when they greeted her with open arms.
Surviving her loss are her daughters Hillary Gribble and partner Willie Kelly, Jennifer Rea and husband Dustin, grandson Carter Paul Rea, her mother, Tola Hursh, brother Bruce Hursh (Kathleen), and sister Beth Hursh. Survivors also include her niece Christine Kaskow (Johnathan), nephew Jason Hursh (Kelly), and a number of cousins and friends. She leaves behind her dogs Buddy and Louie who stayed constantly by her side while she was ill.
Memorials honoring Brenda can be made to First Presbyterian Church Children's Ministry, Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Road Wichita Falls, TX 76310, or P.E.T.S. - Attn. Underdog Express, 500 Wichita St., Wichita Falls, TX 76306.
