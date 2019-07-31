Services
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
822 Roosevelt Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 766-1941
Brenda McMahill


1951 - 2019
Brenda McMahill Obituary
Brenda McMahill

Burkburnett - Brenda Kay McMahill, a resident of Burkburnett,TX. since 1984 peacefully passed away at Hospice of Wichita Falls on July 19, 2019. After cremation she will be incorporated into warm water off of a United States shore.

MaMa Kay was the third child of four born to Waldo Franklin and Wilma Joyce Patterson. Born on June 26, 1951 in Merced, California.

She sent her childhood being a gypsy as an air force brat. Kay graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1969 and started her long life time of careers being a hairdresser then went on to be a factory worker, florist, golf pro shop manager, and a donut shop owner. She became proficient in wedding planning and designing high school mums as well as many other arts and crafts. Her most beloved profession was being MaMa Kay. She loved the ocean, to swim and golf. She was very proud of her hole in one. She is preceded in death by her mother and father; Wilma and Waldo Patterson.

Survivors are her loving husband; Larry McMahill Jr daughter Kassie Renick and partner; Theresa McDonald, son; Shawn McMahill and partner; Jessica Woods, grandchildren; Makayla,Makenzie,Mason McMahill, sister; Frankie Dunlap brothers; Bud Patterson John Patterson and his wife Nancy.

MaMa Kay is gone. She's at the bottom of the sea. She's making a home for the fishes like she did for you and me. Someday we'll go and see her in the castle in the sea and she'll make a home for you and me.
Published in The Times Record News on July 31, 2019
