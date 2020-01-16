|
Brenda Rousey
Wichita Falls - Brenda Kay Booth Rousey, 63, passed away peacefully from this earth on January 12, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Mr. Mark Bailey of Crestview Church of Christ, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Brenda was born June 14, 1956 to Joe and Billie Henderson Booth in Walters, Oklahoma. She attended Burkburnett High School and Carter's Beauty School. She had a heart full of love and was a joy to be around. She loved nothing more than her family and her beloved pets.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sammy Jo Rousey; her dad, Joe Booth; a son, Thomas Criddle; and grandparents, Homer and Pauline Henderson.
Brenda is survived by her mother and best friend, Billie Booth; daughters, Anglia Lindsay (John) of League City, Tomera Herblin of Wichita Falls and Jaime Freeman (Stanley) of Burkburnett; sister, Paula Schmitt of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Shelbie McCoy (Shawn) of Shoreacres, J. W. and Brianna Lindsay of League City, Celten Freeman of Burkburnett, and Austin Booth of Wichita Falls; great-grandchildren, Layden, Graylee Jo and Ryker; niece and nephew, April and Joe Schmitt; her seven cats and her dog, Bubba.
Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Brenda to Emily's Legacy Rescue, PO Box 2093, Wichita Falls, TX 76307-2093.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020