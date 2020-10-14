Brian Weed
Iowa Park - Brian Weed, 81, of Iowa Park, TX, passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX. Private services will be held at a later date under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas.
Brian was born January 17, 1939 in Mile End, London, England to Benjamin and Ivy Weed. Starting at the age of 14, he was a hard worker up until retirement. He served with the Grenadier Guards serving in the Cypriot War. The highlight of his military career was being a Guardsman at Buckingham Palace. After leaving the guards, he remained active in the reserves. He also worked for many years on the British Railway, Oak Farms and retired from North Texas State Hospital.
On March 14, 1964, Brian married Dawn Curtis and they enjoyed 45 happy years together, which included raising two children, immigrating to the US, grandchildren and extensive traveling in their later years. After the passing of his beloved wife, he was blessed with a second love after meeting and marrying
Frieda Willburn on November 12, 2011. Lovebirds to the end, she brought much joy to his life.
His favorite pastimes were spending time with family, playing with his dogs, watching numerous sporting events, and when his health was better he enjoyed fishing and playing golf.
Brian was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Weed, and his parents, Ivy & Benjamin Weed. He is survived by his wife, Frieda Weed of Iowa Park; son Andrew Weed and fiancee Margie Maples of Iowa Park; daughter Lisa Vos and husband Raymond of the Netherlands; grandchildren Anthony Weed and his four children, of Michigan; Colleen Vos and Thomas Vos of the Netherlands; stepchildren: Roy Willburn and wife Lori of Wichita Falls; Christy Potter and husband Carl of Natchez, MS; Ricky Willburn of Maypearl, TX; sister, Pat Tyacke and husband Chris of England; Brother-in-laws John Curtis of England; Lecil Wyche of Graham, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews around the world.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls on Johnson Rd or to the Humane Society. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Wichita Falls for their loving care. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com
