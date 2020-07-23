Brigitte Kwas
Burkburnett - On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Brigitte Emma Kwas, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 83 at her home in Burkburnett Texas.
A Vigil Service will be at 6 o'clock p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church at 600 Davy Dr Burkburnett, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 o'clock a.m. with Fr. Khoi Tran, Celebrant. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Brigitte was born on June 27, 1937 in Kaiserslautern, Germany to Franz and Greta (Kramer) Horn. On May 24, 1958, she married Theophile Kwas in Sembach, Germany. Together they had a son, Michael. In 1959 they were stationed at Sheppard AFB where they chose to make Burkburnett Texas their permanent residence. Later they had their daughter, Debbie. On March 2, 1966 Brigitte earned her American Citizenship. It was after that, that Brigitte began her working career outside of the home. She worked several years, beginning at the Burkburnett ISD Cafeteria then moved on to work at Johnson & Johnson. When Johnson & Johnson closed their doors, she went to work at Allis-Chalmers which later changed to Siemens Allis. Years later Siemens closed their business and Brigitte retired.
Brigitte had a passion for crocheting, having made several afghans for family members. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Brigitte was preceded in death by her father, Franz and mother, Greta. She is survived by her husband Theophile, her 2 children, Michael Kwas, wife Leslea Kwas of Burkburnett and Debbie Mills, husband Michael Mills of Wichita Falls; her sister Hannelore Osborne of Florida; four grandchildren, Aaron McDaniel, wife Tatum McDaniel of Burkburnett, Jason McDaniel, wife Kelly McDaniel of Hendrix, OK, Melissa Treadway, husband Josh Treadway of Iowa Park, and Andrea Kwas of Plano; and four great grandchildren.
In leu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com