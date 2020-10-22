Brittny-Ann Tolentino
Wichita Falls - Brittny-Ann Borja Tolentino passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 and returned to God at the age of 31 years with her parents at her side.
A Rosary and Vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Frs. Alex Ambrose and Sojan George officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Brittny-Ann was born on August 4, 1989 at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.
She worked at Our Lady Queen of Peace nursery and at the Notre Dame Catholic School After School Program for several years. Brittny-Ann attended schools on Guam and in Wichita Falls, Texas. She is a 2008 graduate of Hirschi High School. She enjoyed using power-tools and worked beside her dad on a few projects, including the "fix-up" of a 1988 Chevy S-10 pickup truck which was then donated to a student at Hirschi High School. She loved to paint and donated one of her paintings for an auction at the Notre Dame Catholic School Annual Extravaganza. She helped her mother to start and maintain a vegetable garden this year. She discovered a new interest in gardening and houseplants. On a doctor's visit in Galveston, with the help of her dad, built a sandcastle. She said "everyone should build a sandcastle". She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She loved cooking meals for and with her family. She helped with small repairs around the house. She especially enjoyed taking nature walks with her dog "Clare". She brewed tea made with fresh ginger everyday. She loved her brothers and always felt safe when they were near her.
Brittny-Ann discovered a concern for the poor and homeless at the age of 11 years old. She travelled parts of the world through the eyes of her parents, who on their return shared their moments with her. Brittny-Ann embraced her love of God through her Catholic faith even more so in the last 6-7 months of her life. She desired and then returned to the sacraments. She looked forward to attending Mass as often as she was able. She started again a devotion to praying the rosary and novenas. She loved learning about her faith and the lives of the saints, most especially St. Therese of Lisieux (her favorite saint). Through this, she learned to love more deeply and lived a joy-filled life.
She was blessed to receive excellent medical care at Clinics of North Texas, Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth and Medical City Dallas (Heart and Spine). The family is grateful to Dr. Elvira Tolentino, Dr. Sandra Vergara, Dr./Deacon Brad Samuelson, Dr. Hollie Rose, Dr. Paul Gillette, Dr. Henry Kort, Dr. Eric Mendeloff, Dr. Judson Hunt, Dr. James Boerher, Dr. Allan Schulkin, Chaplain Brian Quinn, Dr. Christopher Couch, Dr. Drew Lupton, Dr. Darpan Kumar, Dr. Macyn Rizvi and most especially the nurses, techs and hospital staff for the excellent care and concern they gave to their daughter & sister.
"My day declines, earth's scene for me shall fade.
A last farewell, my dear one, draweth near;
Thy guarding glance through all shall be my aid,
And Autumn's falling leaves call forth thy prayer."
---St. Therese of Lisieux
She was preceded in death by brother Franklin-Paul Borja Tolentino; grandparents Francisco and Irenea Borja, and Pablo De Gracia Tolentino; aunts and uncles Mary Borja, Glenda Tolentino, Peter Santos, and Frank and Carmen Borja; cousin Bryce Borja; along with several other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Brittny-Ann is survived by her parents; brother Michel-Jon Tolentino; grandmother Maria Diaz Tolentino; aunts and uncles Maria and William Smith, Lourdes and Vince Calip, Paul Borja, Vincent and Bobbie Borja, Ken and Tobi Tolentino; and Grama Josephine Borja.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Brittny-Ann's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, Medical City Heart and Spine?????, or Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
