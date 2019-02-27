|
Bruce Alan Martin
Wichita Falls
Bruce Alan Martin, 66, of Wichita Falls, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 25, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
A Celebration of Bruce's life will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Grace Church with Pastor Reggie Coe officiating. Bruce and his family will be honored to have David Norris, David Hicks, Derrick Christoff, S. Price Smith, Jr., Bill Horn and Ron Poole serve as his honorary pallbearers. His good friends, Pam Burks, Jerry Walker, Aaron Alejandro, Mary Cantrell and Jay Cantrell will be honored to give testimonials about their relationships with Bruce at his memorial service. Bruce's pit-bulldog, Clyde, who saved Bruce's life after he suffered his first heart attack six years ago, will be a special guest of honor at the service.
Bruce was born on July 7, 1952, to the late Alfard C. Martin, Sr. and Addie Marie Ayers Martin. He attended Hirschi High School, graduating in May of 1970. Bruce then attended Midwestern State University and graduated with a Baccalaureate Degree with honors in May of 1977. He then attended Texas Tech University School of Law graduating in May of 1981.
Bruce and Michelle (known less formally as Mitch) were married on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2004, and celebrated 15 years of marriage shortly before his death. Bruce is survived by his wife, Mitch; and four grown children. The eldest son is Brandon Alan Martin and wife, Jennifer and his two granddaughters, Addison and Grace, all of Norfolk, VA; Justin Bruce Martin of College Station, TX; Brody Charles Martin of Wichita Falls, TX; and Brooklyn Rose Taylor Martin of Wichita Falls, TX. Other survivors are his father-in-law, David Gierke and his wife, Eileen; and his mother-in-law, Connie Ibberson.
Bruce's wife, children, grandchildren and family were his pride and joy and truly the joy and the lights of his life. Bruce was also blessed and is survived by seven fur babies, Clyde, Dora, Schatze, Zoey, Ruby, Mikey and Isabella, who live in their home. Bruce is also survived by his brother, Alfard C. Martin, Jr. of Wichita Falls; his sisters, Beverly Lapel of Oklahoma City, OK and Gaylene Pierce and husband, Terry of Odessa, TX; and several nieces and nephews. Bruce was truly enriched by all of his family and his wonderful friends.
Bruce began practicing law in November 1981 with O. N. Newman in Iowa Park, Texas. He soon began his own solo practice in 1982. Bruce served as an instructor at Midwestern State University in the School of Criminal Justice in 1982 and 1983. He was then certified as a Family Law Specialist and Criminal Law Specialist by the State Bar of Texas in 1987. Bruce was a Director in the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association for several years and was a regular speaker and contributor to the Association.
Bruce was actively involved in the coaching and participation of his children in youth sports and activities. Bruce, along with his good friend, John Trahan, coached his oldest son, Brandon, to National Boxing Championships and Junior Olympic Boxing achievements. Bruce was also a very active motorcycle enthusiast taking many voyages across America with friends, Ron Poole, Bill Horn and John Poole and with his many friends at Red River Harley Davidson Dealership in Iowa Park and Wichita Falls. Bruce and Mitch once took a cross-country trip to Seattle with Bill Horn. Bruce was involved with many civic events and groups and enjoyed his sponsorship of the Italian Air Force Squadron at Sheppard Air Force Base and his group of great friends at the Elks Lodge in Wichita Falls.
Later in life, Bruce and Mitch began ranching in Dundee, Texas, in 2011, at a property known affectionately as "Two Dogs Ranch". He enrolled in a course through Texas A&M in 2011 and was active in the study of beef cattle production until his second heart attack in 2014 caused him to cease this activity.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 27, 2019