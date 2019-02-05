|
Bruce Allen Purdy
Wichita Falls, TX
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Allen Purdy on Friday January 25th 2019. He was born on August 20, 1959 to Walter and Yolanda Purdy in Albuquerque, NM. He has left behind his wife Roberta (Bobbie) Purdy, children, Rusty Shiplet, Tracie (Joel) Heredia and 5 grandchildren, Elijah, Aislynn Rose, Isaiah, Joshua and Jeremiah. Brothers, W. Andrew (Linda), Steve (Cindy), Brian (Linda), Douglas (Happy) and one sister Loretta.His brother David and his father Walter preceded him in death.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time in Pleasant Hill, Iowa where he lived for the last 17 years.
He cherished his time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren, he will be missed dearly.
