Bruce Mayberry
Henrietta - Bruce Mayberry, 81, of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Graves Cemetery in Jack County, Texas with Chad Houck, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Bruce was born on October 26, 1938 in Knox County, Texas to T.J. and Vernice (Dodd) Mayberry. He married Barbara (McKenzie) on June 1, 1959 in Iowa Park, Texas. Bruce was a Rancher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Barbara; brother, Donald Mayberry; and sister, Loretta Montgomery.
Survivors include his daughter, Becky Gray and husband Greg of Henrietta; two sons, Stan Mayberry and wife Cheryl of Wichita Falls, and Shane Mayberry of Henrietta; 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; two brothers, Tommy Mayberry of Wylie, Texas and Roy Lynn Mayberry of Graham, Texas; sister, Wanda Thompson of Bowie, Texas.
Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 6:00pm-7:00pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Memorials may be made to the Clay County Animal Shelter at 503 N. Carroll St. Henrietta, Texas 76365.
Published in The Times Record News from May 27 to May 28, 2020