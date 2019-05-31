|
Bryan David Walls
Graham - Bryan David Walls passed away May 27, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Graham with interment following in Pioneer Cemetery. McMillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home in Graham is in charge of arrangements.
Bryan was born March 30, 1964 in Plano, Texas and graduated from Frisco High School in 1982. He served as Young County Sheriff from 2005 to 2016.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Walls of Graham; mother, Judy Walls of Graham; daughter, Sadie Walls of Graham, 3 sons, Hunter Walls of Lubbock, Tanner Walls and Tyler Walls, both of Graham; brother, Jeff Walls and wife Angie of Kerrville, Texas; 3 step children, Maxx Lovern and wife Kaitlyn, Jim Bob Perry and Kody Perry; step grandson, Lincoln Lovern; uncle, David Boles and wife Cathy; aunt, Carolyn (Duh) McDaniel; numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Walls and by two brothers, Christopher Lee and Kenneth Dean Walls.
Published in The Times Record News on May 31, 2019