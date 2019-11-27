|
Bryan Hoodenpyle
Rockwall - Bryan Hoodenpyle, 50, Rockwall, TX
Funeral Services at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, OK, Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with burial in the Walters Cemetery. Viewing on Friday from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm.
Bryan Keith Hoodenpyle was born to Larry Simpson and Diane Hoodenpyle on April 3, 1969 at Ft. Worth, TX and departed this life in Denison, TX on November 24, 2019. Bryan grew up in Iowa Park, TX.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Hoodenpyle of Rockwall, TX; his children, Breann Colleen Hoodenpyle and Dustin Billy James Hoodenpyle both of Wylie, TX; his mother, Diane Hoodenpyle of Duncan, OK; his father, Larry Simpson and wife, Pamela Moller of Wichita Falls, TX; his siblings, Alexia Echols and husband Joseph of Tomball, TX, Max Simpson and Gus Simpson both of Wichita Falls, and Rachel Simpson of Houston, TX; 8 grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019