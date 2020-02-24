|
|
Bryan Lee Brackett
Iowa Park - Bryan Lee Brackett, 36, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 in Colton, California. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. There will be a reception at the Eagles Lodge following the service.
Bryan was born September 3, 1983 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Gary Brackett and Sandra (Reasor) Wikel. He attended Iowa Park High School and worked as a Landscaper. Bryan loved to travel.
Bryan is preceded in death by his grandfather, Odis Lee Brackett; grandfather, William Stout Reasor; uncle, Ronald Brackett; and son, Kyrian.
Surviving relatives include his four children, Dylan Brackett of Denver, Colorado; Danielle Brackett of Bird City, Kansas; Eddie Brackett and Elijah Brackett, both of Wichita Falls; father, Gary Brackett and wife, Judy of Iowa Park; mother, Sandra Wikel and husband, Billy of Wichita Falls; grandmothers, Eva Brackett of Spokane, Washington and Norma Reasor of Wichita Falls; brothers, William Reasor and husband, Alan of Wichita Falls; Christopher Brackett of Dallas, Texas; Billy Wikel and wife, Shelly of Wichita Falls; and J.J. Halencak; sisters, Mindy Wikel and husband, Bretton of Dallas; Jaimie Peters and husband, Jason of Wichita Falls; and Kayla Gray of Iowa Park; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020