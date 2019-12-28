|
|
Bud Mitchell
Wichita Falls - Bud Mitchell, 69, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, at Lunn's. Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home Rev. Don Pellikan of First United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Bud was born on December 24, 1950, in Paris, Texas. In 1970, he and Debbie Cook were married in Burkburnett, Texas. Bud began his career as a firefighter in 1973 and retired in 2001, after many years of service with WFFD. He was also a draftsman and an accomplished welder. In his retirement, Bud enjoyed spending his time fishing and participating in all of his grandkids' activities.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Ruby Youngblood, and sister Linda Nachtman.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Mitchell, of Wichita Falls; son, John Mitchell and wife, Jennifer Mitchell, of Burkburnett; daughter, Joey Deal and husband, Cameron Deal of Wichita Falls; brother, Bill Youngblood and wife, Dezra, of Bluff Dale, TX; grandchildren, Delaney and Audrey Mitchell; and Carson and Parker Deal; and nephews, Christian and David Youngblood
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019