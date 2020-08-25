1/1
Buddy Kelley
1938 - 2020
Buddy Kelley

Wichita Falls - Buddy D. Kelley, 82, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Rev. Dale Snyder officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Buddy was born August 11, 1938, in Montague County. He graduated from high school in Walters, OK in 1956 and attended Cameron University. As a young man, Buddy worked for Carnation where he delivered milk and was also in management. He began his career with Magnet Cove Barium Corporation (Magcobar/M-I Drilling) in 1966 as a mud engineer and later, a district manager. In 1993, he joined Midwestern Mud and rose to the position of Vice President of Operations until he retired in 2016.

Buddy was truly a man of the people: he never met a stranger and made lasting impressions on everyone he met. He was a member of Kiwanis, The Mavericks of Wichita Falls, and a devoted member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, and Pawpaw to his family.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents James William and Jessie Edna Kelley, siblings Jimmy, Eddie, and Vick Kelley, Dana Plaster, and daughter Sherri Kay Mayberry.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Larson Nelson Kelley, of 25 years. Buddy and Jean were married on October 15, 1994 and resided in Wichita Falls.

He is also survived by his children: Cindy (Troy) Bowden, Lynda (Vondell) Woolfolk, Bryan (Rhonda) Kelley, Kristin (Bill) Hall, and Karla (Corry) Blount. Grandchildren: Andrea, Brandace, Stephen, Kellen, Taylor, Bailey, Samantha, Ashley, Jessica, Diamond, Desiree, Julie, Bobbie, Ryan, Hunter, Kami, Kaitlyn, Kyle, and Karissa and 27 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls, the Wounded Warrior Project, or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
Buddy, will always have the memories of you coming to the house and hollering "Milkman"! And the rides in the Carnation truck down the street, for all 4 houses! All the Pardee kids have memories. RIP my friend
Penny Pardee & Billy Henderson
Friend
