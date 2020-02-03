|
Burlin Tenney
Wichita Falls - Burlin W. (Whitie) Tenney, 87, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Whitie was born on January 4, 1933 in Buckhannon, West Virginia. He worked for many years in production for Fisher Auto Bodies, and A C Spark Plug before his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons; three brothers; and two sisters.
Whitie is survived by his wife Debbie Jean; sons Allan L. Tenney and wife Priscilla, and James E. Tenney and wife Chris; daughter Patricia Rose; fifteen grandchildren; twenty three great-grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020