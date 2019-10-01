|
|
Butch Fuller
Bluegrove - Dennis "Butch" Fuller, 67 of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Rock Church in Buffalo Springs, Texas with Rev Billy Waller, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Buffalo Springs Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Butch was born on September 4, 1952 in Bowie, Texas to Bud and Sybil (Murdock) Fuller. He married Brenda Jackson on November 7, 1996 in Buffalo Springs, Texas. Butch served his country in the National Guard and was retired from ranching, and also worked as a welder and pumper.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Fuller.
Survivors include his wife Brenda Fuller of Bluegrove, Texas; three sons, Ronnie Fuller of Buffalo Springs, Brandy Fuller of Henrietta, Texas, and Reggie Fuller and wife Kelly of Midland, Texas; two daughters, Sandi Martin and husband John of Benbrook, Texas, and Sonya Ryan and husband Joel of Ft. Collins, Colorado; grandchildren, Tally Fuller, Presley Fuller, Landon Fuller, Katyn Fuller, Aislinn Fuller, Kylie Fuller, Mia Ryan, Sage Clay, and Julian Ryan; mother, Sybil Fuller of Buffalo Springs, Texas; sister, Ginger Glaze of Olney, Texas; great-granddaughter, Rynlee Eudy.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm, Wednesday evening at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, Texas.
Memorials may be made to the Joy Fire Department at 910 FM 173, Henrietta, Texas 76365, Buffalo Springs Cemetery Foundation at 4511 Tamarron Drive, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308, Buffalo Springs Community Center or Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 1, 2019