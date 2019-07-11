|
Callie Culberson
Iowa Park - Callie Mae Mildred Culberson was born May 17, 1918 in Cottonwood, Oklahoma to Henry Edward and Evie Cole. She grew up in Wichita Falls and graduated from Wichita Falls Senior High in January, 1936. She married James Eddie Culberson at age 18. During the early years of their marriage, they had two sons (Henry and Jackie) and she was a stay at home mom. In the mid 40's, they followed oil field jobs and moved to South Texas. A daughter (Betty) was born in Alice, Texas. She also contracted rheumatic fever while living there, which may have contributed to her death.
Later in life, she was employed by Levine's Department Stores, JC Penney; was a Teacher's Aide at Fannin Elementary School, worked at Texas Employment Commission, and was a civilian employee at Sheppard Air Force Base where she retired.
Callie died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 101. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas with Pastor Tim Franks, Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until 12 PM at the funeral home.
Callie was preceded in death by her husband, James Eddie Culberson; son, Michael Alan Culberson; daughter-in-law, Linda Culberson; father, Henry Edward Cole; mother, Evie Cole; step-mother, Ruth Cole; brothers, Jack and Bob Cole; sisters, Lucy Martin and Norma Cole; and great granddaughters, Rebecca and Kaitlyn Culberson.
Surviving relatives include her children, Henry Culberson; Jackie Culberson and wife, Mary; Betty Kappus and husband, Fred; daughter-in-law, Judy Culberson; grandchildren, Steve and Janet Culberson, Jimmy and Pam Culberson, Laurie and Tim Strueby, Melissa and Daniel Tasse, Christopher and Jenean Culberson, Jeff and Alesha Givens, Wade Givens, and Jennifer Culberson; 11 great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Marie Helen Williamson; Mary Ellen Merritt; Francis Ikeler; Shirley Hensley; Pat Zimmerman; Betty Ashlock; and Ed Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Beyond Faith Hospice and Iowa Park Health Care Center for their love and care to Callie. Memorials are suggested, in lieu of flowers, to be made to The Iowa Park Friendly Door Senior Citizens, 810 North 3rd St. Iowa Park, Texas 76367. Condolences can be shared at www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 11, 2019