Capt. (Ret.) Fred Schmoker
Wichita Falls - Police Captain (Ret.) Fred C. Schmoker, 85, of Wichita Falls passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A graveside service with WFPD Honors will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019 at Eastview Cemetery in Vernon.
Fred was born on August 4, 1934 in Vernon to the late Fred and Clara (Ransey) Schmoker. Fred proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He married Jean Ann Tibbles in December of 1962, and she preceded him in death on March 21, 2016 after 53 years of marriage. Fred joined the WFPD in 1960, and retired as a Captain in 1998. Fred was a good Christian man, hardworking, and a pillar of the community. Fred farmed and ranched all over the area. He was a longtime member of Lamar Baptist Church. He was also a private pilot. Fred would help anybody that needed it, and was well respected for that. Most importantly, Fred was devoted to his whole family, whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings Lonnie F. Schmoker, Mary Ella Bradley, Earnest Schmoker, Henry Schmoker, and Robert Schmoker.
Fred is survived by sons Fred Clayton Schmoker and Autumn Greenroy, and Larry Wayne Schmoker and Michelle Wells; grandchildren Zac Schmoker and Maddux Schmoker; sister Myrtle June West; brother James Schmoker and wife Jerry Lou; special niece Holly, along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
