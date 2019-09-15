|
|
Carl Dean Jones
Electra - Carl Dean Jones was escorted by angels to his forever home on September 11, 2019 where he will dwell in the presence of His Lord.
Celebration of Life will be held Monday September 16, 2019 at 10 a.m, at First Baptist Church, Electra Texas, 406 W Garrison Ave, Electra, TX 76360.
Carl was born to Roy and Katie Cissell Jones on March 12,1934 in Electra, Texas.
Carl graduated from Electra High School in 1953. He began working at National Tank Company on August 17,1953. Carl had a life long career with the same company. Even though the business changed names and ownership multiple times, Carl remained a loyal and steadfast employee for 59 years, 5 months and 14 days.
Not only was he a hard working man who believed in honesty and integrity, he was a role model for many other men by the way he lived his life.
Carl married Voncille Mullen on July 15, 1955. They celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Carl supported local youth in Electra through coaching Little League Baseball, being a Royal Ambassador leader and a boys Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church. Later on his support continued for whatever activities his daughters and grandchildren participated.
The Jones house was always open to any friend who needed a place to stay or a meal to eat. If you stuck around long enough, you would see Carl's funny sense of humor and obtain a nickname.
Even though he didn't believe it at the time, many of the girls friends, as adults have shared what an impact Carl was in their lives.
Carl leaves his Love, Cille, daughters Carla , Lou Ann, Nona, his sons in law, Buzz and Greg, grandchildren, Courtney and Brad, Jami and Jeremy, Blane and Kristie, Blaise and Kelly, Mitchel, Carann, great grandchildren Maycie, Braden, Lainey, Cale, Madi, Ashdyn, Carson, Cooper, Cambrie, Piper, and Bryson to cherish their precious memories as well as numerous other family and friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents and sister LaTisha Jane.
Memorials may be made to Youth Ministry at First Baptist Church, Electra or Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd Wichita Falls 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 15, 2019