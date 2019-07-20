|
|
Carl "Buck" Garner
Henrietta - Carl "Buck" Garner, 55, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, Texas with Warren Woodard, officiating. A visitation will follow the service until 4:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, Texas.
Carl was born on December 31, 2019 in Henrietta, Texas to John and Flavia (Vieth) Garner. He married Lynette (Samford) on August 30, 1985 in Henrietta, Texas. Carl had worked in Law Enforcement for 26 years. He was retired from the Denton County Sheriff's Department where he had worked for 22 years as a Police Officer and later worked as a Warrants Deputy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Lynette Garner of Henrietta; son, Logan Garner of Henrietta; daughter, Sydney Garner of Henrietta; sister, Judy Garner of Bluegrove.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to and Volunteer Fire Department of your choice.
Published in The Times Record News on July 20, 2019